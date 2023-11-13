New Ways to Honor the Skies: Rethinking Astronomical Naming

While the names of celestial objects often inspire a sense of wonder and curiosity, there is growing recognition that some designations are rooted in a troubled past. Ferdinand Magellan, a renowned explorer of the 16th century, has long been associated with the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds, two satellite galaxies of our Milky Way that captivate observers in the southern hemisphere. However, recent debates among astronomers have sparked a reevaluation of this celestial homage.

Focusing on Magellan’s documented history of violence and brutality towards Indigenous peoples during his global expedition, astronomers like Mia de los Reyes from Amherst College are advocating for the International Astronomical Union to rename the Magellanic Clouds. Their argument centers not only on Magellan’s reprehensible actions but also on the fact that these galaxies were known and respected local Indigenous communities prior to being labeled after the explorer.

Professor David Hogg of New York University further emphasizes that Magellan’s association with the clouds is misguided since he did not actually discover them. Indigenous communities had their own names for these celestial formations long before they were attributed to Magellan. By perpetuating his name in the cosmos, astronomers risk disregarding the profound connection Indigenous people have with the night sky.

This plea for change adds to the ongoing movement calling for the reexamination of scientific names that are deemed objectionable. The controversy extends beyond astronomical objects to include species named after historical figures such as Hitler and Mussolini. Scientists are challenging taxonomic organizations to permit alterations to offensive names, reflecting a commitment to inclusivity and respect.

While the specific alternative names for the Magellanic Clouds remain uncertain, proposals like “Milky Clouds” have been suggested. However, this raises further questions regarding other elements named after Magellan, such as the Magellan telescopes and the Magellan Straits. These discussions prompt a broader reflection on how we honor and recognize individuals through scientific naming, as exemplified Nasa’s Mars rovers Curiosity, Perseverance, and Spirit, which pay tribute to aspirational qualities rather than specific individuals.

As humanity moves forward, it is clear that more thoughtful consideration must be given when bestowing names upon celestial bodies and other scientific entities. By acknowledging the harms caused individuals with controversial legacies and striving for more inclusive and inspiring names, we can connect with the wonders of the cosmos while honoring the diversity of human experience.

FAQs

Why do astronomers want to rename the Magellanic Clouds?

Astronomers advocate for the renaming of the Magellanic Clouds due to Ferdinand Magellan’s documented history of violence and the fact that Indigenous peoples had their own names for these galaxies before they were associated with the explorer.

What is the broader movement regarding scientific naming?

Scientists are pushing for the reevaluation of names that are considered objectionable, including species named after controversial figures. This movement aims for greater inclusivity and respect in scientific terminology.

What are some alternative names for the Magellanic Clouds?

Alternative names for the Magellanic Clouds have not been determined, but suggestions like “Milky Clouds” have been proposed.

Are there other elements named after Magellan?

Yes, besides the Magellanic Clouds, the Magellan telescopes and the Magellan Straits are also named after the explorer. Discussions on renaming these elements are part of the broader conversation about reevaluating scientific names.