Man Pleads Guilty to Possessing Firearm While on House Arrest

In a recent development, a Boston-area man has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm while under house arrest on three state firearm charges. Trevon Bell, 27, of Boston and Lynn, admitted to being a felon in possession of a firearm. The sentencing is scheduled for February 29, 2023, before U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV.

This case stems from a 2021 investigation into a violent Boston gang. Law enforcement agencies intercepted a Snapchat “chat” involving individuals who frequently shared images of themselves with firearms. Bell, a member of the notorious Heath Street gang in Boston, was identified as one of the participants in the chat. He was already facing indictment in state court on three separate cases of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. Despite being released on home detention with GPS monitoring via a bracelet, it was discovered that Bell had posted multiple videos on Snapchat displaying firearms, including a video from November 24, 2021, in which he possessed a black semi-automatic Glock 9 millimeter firearm. The authorities have since recovered the firearm.

Being a felon in possession of a firearm is a serious offense, punishable up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000. The sentence will be determined a federal district court judge based on the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and relevant statutes governing criminal cases.

This case was part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Strike Force Initiative, which establishes collaborative multi-agency task forces to combat drug trafficking, money laundering, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations. The initiative enables agents from various agencies to work together on intelligence-driven operations, leading to the disruption and dismantling of major criminal networks.

The investigation received support from the Boston, Quincy, and Lynn Police Departments, as well as the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Pohl of the Narcotics & Money Laundering Unit is prosecuting the case.

