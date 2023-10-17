TikTok Video Shows Violent Arrest Vallejo Police Officer

In a TikTok video that has gone viral on social media, a disturbing incident involving a Black woman and a Vallejo police officer has raised concerns about excessive use of force. The video shows the woman being dragged out of her vehicle and violently arrested the officer. The incident happened after the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, which was suspected of being involved in a shoplifting incident.

According to the Vallejo Police Department, the officer was flagged down loss prevention staff from a retail store who reported a shoplifting. The officer then located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, which later turned into a short chase. The pursuit came to an end when the driver ran a red light and collided with another vehicle.

The TikTok video captures the moments following the collision. It shows the officer approaching the driver’s side of the car, opening the door, and forcefully pulling the woman out. He then slams her into a cement truck before taking her to the ground, where he proceeds to punch her. The video ends with the officer handcuffing the woman and leading her away.

The police department claims that the use of force was necessary to prevent the woman from fleeing and that the punches were intended to gain immediate compliance for handcuffing. They also state that a search of the vehicle revealed stolen merchandise worth $2,000. The driver, who remains unnamed, was found to be on felony probation for grand theft and shoplifting.

As of now, it is unclear whether the arresting officer will face an investigation or if the incident will be reviewed the department. The video has sparked outrage and calls for further scrutiny into the use of force law enforcement. It remains to be seen how this incident will be resolved and what actions, if any, will be taken in response.

Sources: The San Francisco Chronicle, Solano County jail bookings website