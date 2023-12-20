Elderly Community Benefits from New Notice Board in Egerton and Bromley Cross

Egerton and Bromley Cross residents can now stay updated on local events and meetings thanks to the installation of a new notice board. Ward councillors Sam Connor, Nadim Muslim, and Amy Cowen collaborated to address the concerns raised community members who felt they were missing out on important information due to their limited access to social media.

The notice board, strategically placed outside the Co-op on Darwen Road, near Rose Hill Drive, serves as a central hub for sharing community events and announcements. Its prominent location ensures that residents, including the elderly population, can easily access updates about Police and Communities Together meetings and other significant happenings in the area.

The entire process, from conceiving the idea to selecting the suitable notice board that aligns with the village aesthetics, took less than a year. Councillor Connor expressed satisfaction with the installation, highlighting the board’s visual appeal and practicality. “People in our community no longer have to miss out on important information, and it also saves us from the hassle of putting up posters everywhere,” she stated.

Councillor Muslim emphasized the importance of ensuring that no one in the community is digitally excluded. While social media platforms have been used to disseminate information in the past, it was observed that some residents were often left out. The new notice board serves as an effective means to bridge this gap and ensure that everyone has equal access to vital updates.

The introduction of this notice board is a significant step towards fostering inclusivity and community cohesiveness in Egerton and Bromley Cross. It is expected to enhance engagement and reduce the feeling of exclusion for those without digital access. If you have any noteworthy community stories or information to share, please contact [email protected] or reach out via Twitter @JournoJasmine.