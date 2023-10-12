Arloine Miller Celebrates 100 Years: A Life of Resilience and Love

Arloine Miller, a resident of the Harmony House in the village of Superior, recently reached a remarkable milestone – turning 100 years old. When asked about the secret to her longevity, Miller humbly admitted that she was as surprised as anyone else about reaching this milestone. Having grown up on a farm in the St. Croix area, Miller’s early years were tough. Her father passed away when she was just 7 years old, leaving her mother to raise four children alone. The family eventually had to move into town, as her mother was unable to manage the farm on her own.

Despite facing adversity at an early age, Miller was determined to pursue an education. She attended school at Duluth Denfeld for a couple of years, although she did not graduate, as was common at that time for those who couldn’t afford it. Throughout her life, Miller faced various challenges, including the loss of her younger brother, who served in the Korean War. However, she persevered and found moments of joy in her personal life.

Miller was married twice and had two children. Her first marriage ended after ten years but resulted in the birth of her daughter, Jerilyn “Penny” McGrath. She later remarried and enjoyed over two decades with her second husband before he passed away. Both of her children joined in the celebration of her 100th birthday at Harmony House. Miller proudly shared that she had never worked outside the home, having dedicated herself to being a homemaker and excelling at it.

Tami Susens, the administrator of Harmony House, praised Miller’s attention to detail and organization. According to Susens, Miller’s bed is always impeccably made, without a wrinkle in sight. Throughout her life, Miller has been blessed with six grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, and she even has a couple of great-great-grandchildren.

As Miller reflects on reaching 100 years old, she encourages others to embrace longevity. Despite the challenges and hardships she faced, Miller believes that life is worth living and recommends it to everyone.

