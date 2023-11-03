Village of Poplar Holds Public Budget Hearing for 2024

The Village of Poplar has announced that a public hearing will be held to discuss the proposed budget for 2024. The hearing will take place on Thursday, November 14 at 6:00 p.m. at the Village Hall, located at 4932 S Village Road. This allows residents to participate in the decision-making process and voice their opinions on the village’s financial plan for the upcoming year.

The proposed budget, which can be inspected in detail at the clerk’s office, includes various key factors that will shape the financial landscape of the village in 2024. A summary of the proposed budget reveals both increases and decreases in revenue and expenditures across different categories.

One notable change is the decrease in general property tax revenue, which is expected to be at $145,591.00, a 3% decline from the previous year. On the other hand, intergovernmental revenue is projected to increase 30% to reach $170,768.12. Other tax revenue will see a modest increase of 5% to $10,500.00.

Expenditures are also subject to changes in the proposed budget. Public safety is set to experience the highest increase, with a 29% jump from $100,996.32 to $130,503.85. General government expenditures show a 6% increase, while culture and recreation face an 8% decrease.

These changes reflect the village’s priorities for the upcoming year and offer insights into the allocation of funds for different departments. By attending the public hearing, residents can learn more about how their tax dollars will be utilized and voice their concerns or suggestions.

FAQ:

Q: How can I view the proposed budget?

A: The proposed budget is available for inspection at the clerk’s office during specific hours.

Q: When and where is the public hearing taking place?

A: The public hearing will be held on Thursday, November 14 at 6:00 p.m. at the Village Hall.

Q: Will there be an opportunity for residents to provide input?

A: Yes, residents can participate in the public hearing voicing their opinions and concerns about the proposed budget.