Village of Lake Nebagamon Proposes Zoning District Change

The Village of Lake Nebagamon is considering a zoning district change from R2 to I1. A public hearing regarding this change has been scheduled for October 25, 2023, at 6:00 PM. The request for this zone change comes from Don Harvey for the property located at 11549 E Industrial Park Rd, Lake Nebagamon, WI 54849.

The proposed change from R2 (residential) to I1 (industrial) raises questions and concerns among community members. The public hearing provides an opportunity for residents to voice their opinions and discuss the potential impact on the area.

Zoning district changes are significant as they determine the permitted land use and development regulations within a designated area. The transition from a residential zone to an industrial zone can have various implications such as increased noise levels, traffic, and potential changes to the overall character of the neighborhood.

Residents and stakeholders are encouraged to attend the public hearing to learn more about the specific reasons behind the proposed zoning district change and express their support or opposition. The Village of Lake Nebagamon aims to engage the community in decision-making processes and ensure that the voices of its residents are heard.

It is important for residents to understand the implications of a zoning district change and consider the potential impact it may have on their quality of life. Attending the public hearing and participating in the discussion allows individuals to contribute to the decision-making process and ensure that their concerns and opinions are considered.

For more information about the public hearing and the proposed zoning district change, please contact Daisha Nolan at (715) 374-3101.

Definitions:

– Zoning District: A designated area within a municipality that has specific regulations and restrictions regarding land use and development.

– R2: Residential zoning district.

– I1: Industrial zoning district.