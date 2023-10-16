Historic Building in Poplar Transformed into Four-Unit Business Center

A year-long remodel project has breathed new life into a historic building in the village of Poplar. The former Village Market grocery store on Main Street has been skillfully retooled Wyatt Nevin into a four-unit business center called Village Marketplace. The first tenant, Tiger Nutrition, opened its doors on October 6th.

Tiger Nutrition, co-owned Mackenzie Correll and Alexandra Boucher, offers healthy fast food options in the form of teas and shakes. The shop received an overwhelming response from area residents and passersby, serving 163 healthy meals on its first day. With a population of 629 according to the 2020 census, Poplar and its surrounding areas are in great need of nutritious food options.

The Village Marketplace is strategically located along U.S. Highway 2, which recorded a daily traffic count of 6,800 in 2019. This prime location makes it an ideal space for businesses looking to serve the community and attract customers traveling through the area. Boucher expressed her hope that their success will inspire other entrepreneurs to set up shop in the neighboring units.

The co-owners of Tiger Nutrition recognized the untapped opportunity in Poplar but struggled to find suitable space until they discovered the Village Marketplace. The potential of the building was evident even when it was just a shell, as its location was highly favorable. Both Correll and Boucher commend Nevin for his exceptional remodeling job, which included preserving an original brick wall and giving the shop a more spacious feel with 11-foot-tall ceilings.

With the opening of Tiger Nutrition, the Village Marketplace has revitalized a historic building, offering a hub for businesses to thrive and cater to the needs of the local community and travelers passing through. It serves as a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit and the potential for growth in small towns like Poplar.

