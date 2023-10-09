Vikings: Valhalla Season 3: What to Expect

Vikings: Valhalla is set to return for its highly anticipated third season on Netflix. With filming already completed, fans can expect to dive back into the action-packed and historical world of the show in 2024. Here’s everything you need to know about Vikings: Valhalla season 3.

Vikings: Valhalla is a Netflix Original series created Michael Hirst, which serves as a spin-off to the popular History Channel series, Vikings. Produced MGM Productions, the show was initially ordered for a rare big upfront order, covering 24 episodes across three seasons.

Season 2 of Vikings: Valhalla premiered globally on Netflix on January 12, 2023, and received a significant number of views in its first few weeks. However, it experienced a drop in viewership compared to the first season.

The third season of Vikings: Valhalla is expected to be released in 2024, with fans speculating that it will premiere in the first quarter of the year. Like the previous seasons, season 3 will consist of eight episodes. David Frazee has been confirmed as one of the directors for this season.

While the series has been criticized for its historical inaccuracies, season 3 promises to continue the exciting and surprising journeys of the Vikings. Jeb Stuart, one of the writers, has teased that the Vikings will venture out of Scandinavia, leading to new adventures and unexpected stories. Netflix Tudum has also hinted at more bloodbaths and battles as the fight for Norway continues.

The third season will introduce new storylines and character developments for key figures like Leif Erikson, Harald Sigurdsson, and Freydis Eiriksdottir. Leif may discover Vinland, while Harald joins the Varangian Guard. Freydis, on the other hand, is expected to play a pivotal role as the keeper of faith.

Production for season 3 took place in Wicklow, Ireland, with a reported budget of $3-5 million per episode. Returning cast members include Sam Corlett as Leif Erikson, Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eiriksdottir, Leo Suter as Harald Sigurdsson, and more.

With Vikings: Valhalla season 3, fans can look forward to more epic battles, compelling storytelling, and character arcs that will keep them on the edge of their seats.

Source: Netflix