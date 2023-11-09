New Article: Josh Dobbs Embraces Virality to Connect with Fans

Amidst the frenzy of the NFL season, one quarterback stands out for his embrace of social media and the viral content it offers. Josh Dobbs, the starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings, has been leveraging platforms like TikTok to engage with fans on a personal level.

Dobbs first gained attention earlier this season when he posted a video on TikTok showcasing his unsuccessful attempt to purchase his own jersey from the team store of his former team, the Arizona Cardinals. The clip went viral, garnering 1.3 million views, and highlighted the lack of his jerseys in stock.

However, now with the Vikings, Dobbs is enjoying a different experience. In a subsequent TikTok video, he revealed that the team store for the Vikings is fully stocked with his jerseys, a stark contrast to his previous situation. This video has already garnered 1.4 million views, showcasing the power of social media in connecting athletes with their fan bases.

For Dobbs, utilizing platforms like TikTok is more than just a matter of personal enjoyment – it’s an opportunity to showcase his personality and engage with fans in a unique and relatable way. As he puts it, “TikTok is a great opportunity for everybody to show their personality.”

In a recent TikTok video, Dobbs expressed his gratitude to the Vikings fan base for their warm welcome since joining the team. The video featured highlights from his journey in Minnesota set to the tune of Creed’s “Higher,” a nod to the injured franchise quarterback Kirk Cousins, who holds a fondness for the rock band.

With millions of views on his TikTok videos, it’s clear that Dobbs has found a way to connect with fans and stand out in the crowded social media landscape. His willingness to embrace virality and share glimpses of his unique life as an athlete is what sets him apart from many of his peers.

