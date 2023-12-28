Tamil Actor and DMDK Founder Vijayakanth Succumbs to COVID-19

Popular Tamil actor and founder of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) party, Vijayakanth, tragically passed away on Thursday in Chennai at the age of 71. The veteran actor had been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for pneumonia and was subsequently diagnosed with COVID-19, leading to breathing difficulties that required ventilator support.

Despite the dedicated efforts of the medical staff, Vijayakanth lost his battle with the illness on December 28. The news of his demise has left his supporters, colleagues, and fans across the nation grieving for the untimely loss.

The impact of Vijayakanth’s passing is being felt not only within the film industry but also in Tamil Nadu as a whole. Many Mollywood celebrities have taken to social media to express their grief and share cherished memories of working with the esteemed actor.

Renowned filmmaker Shaji Kailas, who directed Vijayakanth in the 2001 film ‘Vaanchinathan,’ lamented the loss of a truly exceptional individual. Praising Vijayakanth’s warm-heartedness, Kailas described him as more than just a superstar, but also a brilliant student of cinema. The director reminisced about the blissful days spent on set with Vijayakanth and expressed his condolences to the family.

Other actors, including Abhirami, Biju Menon, and Priyanka Nair, also shared their condolences, recognizing the immense loss that Vijayakanth’s passing represents. Director Arun Varma conveyed his grief and highlighted the profound impact that Vijayakanth had on the industry. Comedian Suraj Venjaramoodu and singer Harish Sivaramakrishnan also offered their heartfelt condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the nation in mourning Vijayakanth’s death and extended his condolences to the actor’s family, fans, and followers. Tributes continue to pour in from all corners of the country, illustrating the lasting impact that Vijayakanth had both as a renowned actor and a political figure. His contributions to the Tamil film industry and his dedication to public service will be greatly missed. May his soul rest in peace.