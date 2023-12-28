Legendary Actor Vijayakanth Passes Away at 71, Leaving a Void in the Film Industry

In a tragic turn of events, the film industry has suffered a great loss with the untimely passing of legendary actor and DMDK chief, Vijayakanth, at the age of 71. The actor breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai on Thursday, December 28. He had been battling Covid-19 and was on ventilator support, according to his party.

The news of Vijayakanth’s demise sent shockwaves through social media, with numerous stars and fans expressing their grief and sending condolences to his family. This unexpected departure has left a deep void that will be difficult to fill.

Even beyond the Tamil film industry, Vijayakanth’s impact was felt, as tributes poured in from actors and celebrities across different languages. Megastar Chiranjeevi, in a heartfelt post, described the late actor as a wonderful human being, a hero of the masses, a multi-faceted personality, and an astute politician. Although Vijayakanth never acted in straight Telugu films, he had a massive following and was loved audiences in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The hospital released a statement detailing Vijayakanth’s medical condition, stating that he had been admitted for pneumonia and was put on ventilatory support. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, his health deteriorated, and he passed away in the morning of December 28, 2023.

Prior to this hospitalization, Vijayakanth had also been admitted to a different hospital on November 20 for respiratory illness treatment.

The loss of Vijayakanth is not just a loss for the film industry but also for Tamil Nadu’s political landscape. His legacy as a legendary actor and astute politician will always be remembered. May his soul rest in eternal peace.