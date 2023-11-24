Vijay Wows Fans with Skating Action in Upcoming Film ‘Beast’

Vijay, a popular actor in Tamil cinema, continues to captivate audiences both online and offline. His latest film, ‘Beast’, is creating a buzz on social media as an exclusive video showcasing a thrilling skating sequence performed Vijay himself garners significant attention.

This behind-the-scenes footage from the making of ‘Beast’ reveals Vijay’s prowess in skating as he effortlessly glides using professional skating shoes. The video showcases his dedication and commitment as he flawlessly executes the action sequence, cementing his position as a versatile actor and a quick learner.

Fans have expressed their admiration for Vijay, hailing him for achieving the seemingly impossible. The positive response from viewers may also stem from the announcement of another collaboration between Vijay and the ‘Beast’ production house. This exclusive video release is seen as a treat for fans eagerly waiting for the highly anticipated Tamil release in 2022.

Directed Nelson Dilipkumar, ‘Beast’ features Vijay in the role of a RAW agent, alongside Pooja Hegde as the female lead. The film delivers a captivating blend of action, comedy, and drama, revolving around the theme of terrorism. Despite receiving mixed reviews, ‘Beast’ emerged as a box office hit, highlighting Vijay’s enduring popularity and drawing audiences to theaters.

Prior to ‘Beast’, Vijay’s blockbuster action drama ‘Leo’, directed Lokesh Kanagaraj, raked in over Rs 625 crore, making it his highest-grossing film to date. Demonstrating his versatility once again, the actor is currently engrossed in filming his upcoming project, tentatively titled ‘Thalapathy 68’, under the direction of Venkat Prabhu. The team has already completed several schedules, with the next one set to begin soon in Chennai.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who is Vijay?

Vijay is a prominent actor in Tamil cinema known for his versatile roles and a huge fan following.

2. What is the latest video creating a buzz around Vijay?

The latest video from the making of ‘Beast’ showcases Vijay performing an impressive skating action sequence.

3. Has Vijay acted in any other successful films recently?

Yes, Vijay’s previous film, ‘Leo’, directed Lokesh Kanagaraj, was a blockbuster and his highest-grossing film, earning over Rs 625 crore.

4. What is Vijay’s upcoming film called?

Vijay’s upcoming film, directed Venkat Prabhu, is tentatively titled ‘Thalapathy 68’.

5. When is the next schedule for ‘Thalapathy 68’ set to begin?

The next schedule for ‘Thalapathy 68’ is expected to start shortly in Chennai.