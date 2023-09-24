Vijay Deverakonda Sets a Record on WhatsApp Channels with 1 Million Followers

Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda has made headlines becoming the first Telugu actor to achieve over 1 million followers on his official WhatsApp channel. This achievement comes after the popular messaging app, WhatsApp, introduced a new feature called Channels.

Vijay Deverakonda, known for his roles in films like Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam, has a significant online presence, and his popularity has now been reflected on the WhatsApp platform. As an early adopter of the Channels feature, he has quickly gained a massive following.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda is currently working on a cop drama directed Gautam Tinnanuri, who previously helmed the hit film Kushi. The movie’s music is being composed Anirudh Ravichander.

This record-setting accomplishment on WhatsApp highlights the power of social media in boosting the reach and influence of public figures. It also showcases Vijay Deverakonda’s popularity among fans, who have eagerly subscribed to his official channel to get updates and interact with their favorite actor.

With this feat, Vijay Deverakonda solidifies his position as one of the leading actors in the Telugu film industry, both on-screen and in the virtual world. His ability to engage with his audience through various social media platforms has been instrumental in establishing a loyal fan base.

WhatsApp Channels, the newly introduced feature, provides celebrities and public figures with a direct channel to communicate with their followers. It allows for the dissemination of exclusive content, behind-the-scenes footage, and updates, making it a valuable tool for actors and other personalities to connect with their fans.

This significant milestone achieved Vijay Deverakonda on WhatsApp Channels is a testament to his wide appeal and the immense support he receives from his fans. It also sets a benchmark for other Telugu actors to leverage the power of social media platforms in building and engaging with their fan base.

