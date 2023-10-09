Tamil Actor Vijay Antony’s Daughter Dies Suicide, Mother Shares Emotional Note

The daughter of Tamil actor Vijay Antony, Meera, tragically died suicide on September 19 at the age of 16. Vijay Antony’s wife, Fatima, recently took to social media to share a heartbreaking note in remembrance of her daughter. In the emotional post, Fatima expressed her difficulty in moving forward and expressed her desire for Meera to come back to their family.

Fatima’s note on her X account (formerly known as Twitter) read, “If I’d known you would only live for 16 years, I would have kept you close to me at all times. I am drowning and dying with your thoughts, I can’t live without you. Come back to Baba and Amma. Laara keeps waiting for you. Love you Thangam @vijayantony.” Along with the note, she shared a picture of Meera dressed in blue, holding a paper in her hands.

Meera’s untimely death deeply impacted her parents and loved ones. Vijay Antony rushed her to a nearby private hospital after finding her in her room at 3 am, but she was declared dead upon arrival. Shortly after the tragedy, Vijay Antony also issued a heartfelt statement in Tamil, describing Meera as an affectionate and brave girl and expressing his grief over her loss.

At the funeral, Fatima broke down in tears as she bid farewell to her daughter. According to local media, she tearfully said, “I carried you in the womb… You could have said a word to me.”

Mental health support is crucial in times like these, and if you or someone you know needs help, it is important to reach out to a mental health specialist. Helplines such as Aasra and Sneha India Foundation are available for support.

Source:

– Hindustan Times