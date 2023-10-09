Vignesh Shivan Apologizes to Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Fans

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has found himself in hot water after accidentally liking posts on social media that fueled rumors of a fallout between Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj, as well as a post about actresses Nayanthara and Trisha. This sparked speculation that Vignesh was endorsing the trolling content. In response to the backlash, Vignesh issued an apology and urged his fans to focus their energy elsewhere.

On October 8, Vignesh accidentally liked the aforementioned posts, which quickly gained attention on social media. After realizing his mistake a few hours later, Vignesh took to X (formerly Twitter) to apologize to the fans of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj.

In his apology, Vignesh clarified that he had liked the posts without even seeing the message, context, or content of the video or tweet. He explained that he is a big fan of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s work and interviews, and that he eagerly awaits the release of Thalapathy Vijay’s film. Vignesh admitted that he made a silly mistake not being more careful and expressed his apologies to Thalapathy fans worldwide.

Vignesh Shivan also emphasized that he is looking forward to watching Vijay’s upcoming film ‘Leo’ and urged fans to stop focusing on his mistake and start celebrating the movie and the hard work that went into it.

As for Vignesh Shivan’s future plans, he recently worked on the film ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal,’ which starred Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha. Currently, he is occupied with the pre-production work for his next project with director Pradeep Ranganathan.

