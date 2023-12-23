Rebel Moon: Disappointing Release Leaves Viewers Demanding an Extended Director’s Cut

Summary: The highly-anticipated film, Rebel Moon, took 40 years to create, but upon its release, viewers were left disappointed. Despite a star-studded cast and Zack Snyder’s direction, the film failed to meet expectations. Viewers pointed to its short duration as the main letdown, expressing their dissatisfaction and demanding an extended director’s cut.

When a film is in the making for decades, anticipation among hopeful viewers naturally builds. This was the case with Rebel Moon, a film that had been in development since the 1980s. Inspired Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai and the Western remake The Magnificent Seven, it was touted as a potential blockbuster.

However, when Rebel Moon finally premiered on December 15, it failed to impress. Viewers quickly voiced their disappointment, all expressing the same complaint – the film was too short. Critics joined in, giving it a meager 23 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Many viewers believed that Netflix should have released a longer and allegedly better edit of the film. One person commented, “I think Netflix holding back a longer – and from what I hear, better – edit really backfired.” Another viewer mentioned slight pacing issues that could have been addressed in a longer cut.

The demand for an extended version of Rebel Moon was so strong that viewers took to social media to express their frustration. One user eagerly asked, “So when is the extended version of Rebel Moon coming out? I still have 30 minutes left but I already want a longer version.” Another critic condemned Netflix’s decision not to release the full director’s cut initially, calling it “gross and greedy.”

If Rebel Moon hopes to salvage its reputation and retain its audience, it needs to swiftly release an extended director’s cut. Otherwise, viewers may turn their backs on this highly-anticipated film altogether.