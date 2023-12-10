Ricky Gervais Faces Backlash for Offensive Language in Netflix Special

Ricky Gervais is facing significant backlash from viewers following the premiere of his special Armageddon on Netflix. Many viewers were offended his use of ableist slurs, resulting in a petition that has already garnered nearly 5,000 signatures at the time of writing.

During his special, Gervais makes a joke centered around the Make-A-Wish Foundation, referring to children with cancer as “baldies” and taunting them with insensitive remarks. This has sparked outrage among viewers, who find it highly inappropriate to make fun of terminally ill children in a comedy show.

The offensive language and Gervais’ decision to mock children battling for their lives have been met with disappointment and criticism. Social media platforms have been flooded with comments from outraged viewers, expressing their deep disapproval of Gervais’ actions.

The charity organization Scope also took to social media to call out Gervais and condemn his use of ableist slurs. In a thread of tweets, they expressed their disappointment in Gervais’ language and emphasized the negative impact such words can have on disabled individuals.

Disabled people already face negative attitudes, and the media has a vital role in promoting understanding and empathy. Joking about this kind of language trivializes the struggles that many disabled people face every day, and risks normalizing the abuse they encounter.

Scope concluded their statement strongly asserting that this kind of language is unacceptable, emphasizing the need to hold public figures accountable for their harmful words.

As the controversy continues to unfold, viewers and advocates alike are urging Netflix to address the issue.