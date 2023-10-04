Netflix’s Reptile Earns Rave Reviews from Subscribers

Netflix’s latest crime thriller, Reptile, has been met with high acclaim from subscribers, many of whom have named it their favorite release of 2023. The film, directed Grant Singer, made its premiere at the 48th annual Toronto International Film Festival before being released on the streaming platform.

Reptile stars Benicio del Toro as Detective Tom Nichols, Alicia Silverstone as his wife Judy Nichols, and Justin Timberlake as the boyfriend of the murder victim. The plot centers around the brutal murder of an estate agent in Maine, unraveling a twisted web of deceit that challenges Detective Tom’s own perceptions of reality.

Despite receiving a mixed response from critics, with a 42 percent rating on the Tomatometer, the film has resonated with audiences, earning a solid 77 percent audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans have flocked to social media platforms to express their admiration for the movie, praising the performances of the cast and the gripping storyline.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) described Reptile as one of the best films they have seen in a long time, while another hailed it as Netflix’s best film of the year. Viewers have lauded Benicio del Toro’s powerful portrayal and Alicia Silverstone’s excellent performance as Detective Tom’s wife. Justin Timberlake’s return to the big screen after a two-year hiatus has also been acknowledged.

Reptile is currently available for streaming on Netflix, attracting a wide audience who appreciate its captivating storytelling and standout performances. The film’s success demonstrates Netflix’s ability to produce compelling original content that resonates with subscribers.

Definitions:

– Rotten Tomatoes: a popular review aggregator website that assigns a rating based on the reviews of critics and audiences.

– Tomatometer: a score on Rotten Tomatoes that indicates the percentage of positive reviews for a movie.

