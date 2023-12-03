“Best. Christmas. Ever!” Fails to Spread Holiday Cheer, Disappointing Viewers

The holiday season is a time for joy and celebration, but it seems that Netflix’s latest Christmas release, “Best. Christmas. Ever!”, has left viewers feeling more frustrated than festive. Despite its seemingly promising title, this holiday flick has been dubbed the “worst Christmas movie ever” disappointed critics and viewers alike.

The film follows the story of two old friends, Charlotte and Jackie, played Heather Graham and Brandy. Jackie’s seemingly perfect life, as depicted in her boastful annual holiday newsletters, prompts Charlotte to uncover the truth behind her friend’s facade. Chaos ensues, and what could have been a charming holiday movie falls flat.

While “Best. Christmas. Ever!” may appear to be your typical cheery holiday film, the ratings speak for themselves. With a meager 33% on Rotten Tomatoes and scathing reviews from Netflix subscribers on the internet, it’s clear that this movie fails to deliver the expected holiday cheer. Some viewers have gone so far as to label it the “worst movie of all time.”

Disgruntled viewers took to social media to express their disappointment, with one user on X (formerly known as Twitter) proclaiming, “Best. Christmas. Ever! could possibly be the worst Christmas movie ever.” Another viewer suggested, “Avoid or even better, poke your eyes out. That’s far more enjoyable than putting yourself through this waste of 1.5 hrs.”

This latest setback, coupled with recent cancellations of beloved shows, might have Netflix on thin ice with many subscribers. While bad holiday movies can often be a guilty pleasure, “Best. Christmas. Ever!” fails to hit the mark and is best avoided altogether.

FAQ:

Q: What is “Best. Christmas. Ever!” about?

A: “Best. Christmas. Ever!” is a holiday film that follows the story of two old friends as one tries to uncover the truth behind the other’s seemingly perfect life.

Q: What are the ratings for “Best. Christmas. Ever!”?

A: “Best. Christmas. Ever!” has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 33% and has received negative reviews from Netflix subscribers.

Q: What do viewers think of “Best. Christmas. Ever!”?

A: Many viewers have expressed disappointment and frustration with the movie, with some even calling it the “worst Christmas movie ever.”

Q: Will “Best. Christmas. Ever!” affect Netflix’s reputation?

A: The negative reception of “Best. Christmas. Ever!” along with recent show cancellations may impact how viewers perceive Netflix.