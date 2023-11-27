WhatsApp is Bringing Back the View Once Feature to its Desktop and Web Apps

WhatsApp has announced that it is reversing its decision to remove the ability to send view once photos and videos on its desktop and web apps. This feature, which automatically deletes messages after a certain period of time, was highly popular among users before it was eliminated for security reasons.

According to reports, some WhatsApp beta testers have already been given the option to send photos and videos that can only be viewed once. This suggests that the view once feature might soon be available on both the desktop and web versions of the app.

While it remains uncertain whether WhatsApp will allow users to open view once photos and videos on desktop and web, there is a good possibility that this functionality will be made available in the future.

As always, beta users are the first to test out new features before they are released to the general public. There is currently no information on when the view once feature will be rolled out to the standard WhatsApp app, but users can expect it to happen soon.

WhatsApp’s decision to bring back the view once feature reflects their commitment to providing users with a more comprehensive and secure messaging experience across all platforms. With the ability to send disappearing messages and view once media, users can have greater control over their privacy and security.

Stay tuned for more updates on when the view once feature will be made available to all WhatsApp users. This highly anticipated update is expected to further enhance the user experience and meet the growing demand for secure messaging apps.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the view once feature on WhatsApp?

The view once feature on WhatsApp allows users to send photos and videos that can only be viewed once before they are automatically deleted.

2. Why did WhatsApp remove the view once feature from its desktop and web apps?

WhatsApp removed the view once feature from its desktop and web apps last year for security reasons. However, they have now decided to bring it back.

3. Are there any plans to bring back the view once feature on desktop and web?

WhatsApp beta testers have recently reported seeing the option to send view once photos and videos on the desktop and web apps. While it is not confirmed, there is a good chance that this functionality will be reintroduced in the future.

4. When will the view once feature be available to all WhatsApp users?

There is currently no exact timeline for when the view once feature will be rolled out to the standard WhatsApp app. However, users can expect it to be available in the near future. Stay tuned for updates.