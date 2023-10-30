New Political Landscape: Declining Trust and the Rise of Community Candidates

The political landscape is undergoing significant shifts, with declining trust and the emergence of community candidates becoming prominent features. A disillusioned electorate and a professionalized political system that fails to appeal to potential parliamentarians have led to a lack of trust in politicians and political institutions. The public service’s inefficiencies and excessive secrecy further contribute to this distrust. In addition, the media’s focus on click-based reporting and social media’s negative impact on political discourse only exacerbate the problem.

The changing demographics of the voting population also play a role in shaping the political landscape. As baby boomers retire and pass away, millennials and generation Z will soon become the largest voting group. These younger generations often feel the weight of issues such as expensive education and unaffordable housing, leading to their disengagement from politics outside of elections. Simultaneously, time-poor, debt-burdened families grow impatient with political gamesmanship and sensationalized media coverage. Older voters, on the other hand, may hold an idealized view of the past.

A crucial aspect of these changes is the declining trust in the political system. Trust, as former premier Anna Bligh astutely puts it, is hard to gain but easy to lose. Australia reflects the international trend of declining political trust over the past few decades. Many factors contribute to this, including societal moods and expectations, the behavior of political participants, and the changing nature of media coverage. However, it’s worth noting that high levels of trust are still present in experts and recognized institutions during times of crisis, as witnessed during the pandemic.

According to the 2023 Edelman Trust Barometer, Australia is facing increased polarization, driven various factors that divide society. Rich and powerful individuals, hostile foreign governments, journalists, and government leaders are the major dividing forces. Mark Evans, co-ordinator of the Democratic Audit of Australia at Charles Sturt University, points out that while Australians generally champion democratic values, they lack trust in government and its ability to address public policy concerns.

Meanwhile, the decline of major political parties is becoming more evident, with the 2022 election seeing record low votes for Labor and the Coalition. The House of Representatives witnessed a significant number of crossbenchers being elected, including the emergence of the Teal independents. Community candidates, like the Teals, mobilize around common issues such as climate change, integrity, and gender equality. Their rise represents a broader phenomenon in politics as individuals outside traditional party structures seek to bring change and address specific concerns.

In this evolving political landscape, rebuilding trust becomes crucial for a well-functioning democracy. Striking a delicate balance between trust, healthy skepticism, and vigilant questioning of the system is essential. As the political landscape continues to shift, it is up to the electorate, new candidates, and established institutions to foster a democratic polity that addresses public concerns, promotes transparency, and cultivates trust through open dialogue and accountable governance.

