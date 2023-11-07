New satellite map controversy sparks backlash against Snapchat in Vietnam

Vietnamese citizens are expressing their discontent and boycotting Snapchat due to its usage of a satellite map that includes China’s disputed U-shaped line. This controversial line, which is considered illegal Vietnam, claims parts of the country’s maritime territory.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications recently held a press conference addressing the issue. Le Quang Tu Do, the head of the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information, acknowledged that Snapchat’s map displayed the multi-dash line. However, since there is no point of contact for Snapchat within Vietnam, the ministry is considering alternative measures to address the situation.

In response to an update patch in early November, Snapchat users in Vietnam started noticing the presence of the illegal line on the platform’s global satellite map. This map utilizes data from OpenStreetMap, a platform that has previously used the disputed multi-dash line to delineate China’s claimed national territory. The line encompasses a significant portion of the East Sea, including Vietnam’s Spratly and Paracel Islands, and has faced international condemnation due to its violation of international law.

The discovery led to social media communities calling for a boycott of Snapchat, with users also leaving numerous 1-star reviews online, demanding the removal of the controversial line. The backlash showcases the frustration and anger felt Vietnamese citizens towards Snapchat for its inclusion of disputed territory on its map.

It is worth noting that Snapchat, primarily known as a platform for text and image sharing, was publicly launched in 2011. As the controversy surrounding the satellite map unfolds, the Vietnamese government and citizens alike await a resolution from Snapchat or the implementation of technical measures the Ministry of Information and Communications.

