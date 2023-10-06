An Investigation Finds Violations on TikTok in Vietnam

An inspection team made up of members from the Ministry of Information and Communications and other state groups carried out an investigation into TikTok in Vietnam. In a press release, the team announced the results of their findings, which pointed to several violations committed the social media platform.

The violations discovered include storing information that goes against Vietnamese law on servers within the country, ineffective content management, lack of tools to ensure children’s privacy, and inadequate policies to protect copyrighted content, among others.

In response, the inspection team proposed a number of measures to address these issues. The Ministry of Information and Communications has been requested to remove any content that violates Vietnamese law and to prevent further uploads of such material. It is also recommended that TikTok incorporate Vietnamese law into their community standards, regularly remind users to comply with the law, and employ algorithms to steer users away from illicit content. Additionally, political advertisements with anti-state content must be banned.

Concerning children’s safety on the platform, TikTok is urged to verify the age of its users and delete accounts belonging to individuals under the age of 13. Screen time restrictions should also be imposed on users under 18. The team suggests two options regarding children’s relationships with the platform: either the personal information of underage users should only be uploaded with consent from their parents or guardians, or videos featuring children’s images should be censored before being uploaded. Furthermore, children should not be able to earn money from TikTok.

The inspection team has also recommended that the Ministry of Information and Communications explore the creation of a child-oriented app specifically catering to kids in Vietnam.

The investigation was conducted at two TikTok units in Vietnam, but it was concluded that they do not actually manage or provide TikTok’s services in Vietnam. This responsibility falls on TikTok Singapore, and therefore, TikTok Singapore must comply with Vietnamese regulations regarding their services in the country.

TikTok Singapore is expected to store Vietnamese user data in accordance with regulations and the jurisdiction of TikTok’s legal representatives in Vietnam, ensuring the safety and security of information in accordance with Vietnamese law. The Ministry of Industry and Trade is also called upon to ensure that TikTok Singapore provides complete information on vendors to local Vietnamese authorities and swiftly removes any information about goods and services that violate the law upon request from authorities.

A representative of TikTok in Vietnam stated that the platform has always respected local laws and regulations and will continue to collaborate with authorities to find solutions to the issues raised during the investigation.

Vietnam ranks 6th globally in terms of the number of TikTok users, with approximately 50 million users according to a Data Reportal report.

