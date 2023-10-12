Vietnamese Government’s Censorship Efforts Raise Concerns About Freedom of Speech

Vietnamese authorities recently concluded an investigation into social media platform TikTok, finding that its censorship processes failed to filter out content that violates Vietnamese laws. The government accused TikTok of hosting “toxic” content that posed a threat to the country’s youth, culture, and tradition. As a result, TikTok has been recommended to remove accounts of users below 13 years old and set time limits for users under 18 to protect children.

While the Vietnamese government emphasizes youth safety, there are concerns that these efforts are also being used as a guise for political censorship. The government is accused of conflating legitimate cybersecurity concerns with cracking down on anti-state content. Tech giants like Facebook, Google, and YouTube have been compliant and have even removed posts deemed false and negative about the ruling Communist Party.

This pattern of censorship aligns with the government’s campaign to control online discourse, which began after a controversial cybersecurity law was implemented in 2019. This law grants the government the power to censor anti-state content and access user data. Tech companies have been complicit in this censorship, with little resistance, as Vietnam is seen as a potentially lucrative market for social media platforms.

While protecting children online is a valid concern, critics argue that the government’s actions are undermining freedom of speech and democracy in Vietnam. By framing censorship as a means to combat harmful content, the government is able to stifle dissent and maintain control over the flow of information.

It is essential to find a balance between online safety and freedom of expression. However, in Vietnam, the government’s approach seems to prioritize control over the internet rather than protecting civil liberties. As tech companies continue to operate in Vietnam’s growing market, the suppression of freedom of speech remains a significant concern.

Sources:

–

–