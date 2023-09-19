Vietjet Partners with Lion & Lion for Social Media Management and Creative Content

Vietnamese airline Vietjet has chosen Lion & Lion as its partner for social media management and creative content in key Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets. The partnership aims to support Vietjet’s expansion in the post-pandemic era and respond to the growing demand in the tourism industry.

Vietjet has been actively expanding its routes across the APAC region, and the recent launch of new routes from Jakarta to Vietnam demonstrates its commitment to attracting more Asian travelers. Lion & Lion’s integration capabilities, market understanding, and established presence in the target countries made them the ideal choice for Vietjet. The agency’s ability to provide local insights, innovative ideas, and tailored content for each market played a significant role in their selection.

Phoebe (Phuoc Pham), the marketing deputy manager at Vietjet, emphasized Lion & Lion’s deep understanding of the local landscape and consumer preferences, which will help tailor messaging and creative content to resonate with each market.

Lion & Lion’s integrated setup is also a key advantage. With their hub and spoke delivery model, they can consolidate multiple markets into one unified way of working, benefiting Vietjet in terms of both cost and operational efficiency. This integrated approach will allow for better resource integration across multiple markets.

Regarding the content strategy proposed, Jonn Dogra, creative director of Lion & Lion Singapore, expressed excitement about helping Vietjet establish itself as a major player in the region. Lion & Lion aims to deliver targeted and channel-specific creative communication strategies to support Vietjet’s growth.

In addition to this partnership, Lion & Lion recently appointed Bilal Khan as the group director of strategy and media integration. Khan, who has a proven track record in innovative brand marketing and business growth, will lead the agency’s integrated strategy product. He will focus on building synergies between data, creative, media, and social to deliver high-quality and meaningful brand marketing solutions.

In conclusion, Vietjet’s partnership with Lion & Lion for social media management and creative content highlights its commitment to expanding routes in the APAC region. With Lion & Lion’s expertise and regional setup, Vietjet is well-positioned to attract more Asian travelers and establish itself as a leading airline in the region.

