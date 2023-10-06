Vidgo Experiences Outage Due to Vendor Dispute, Assures Customers It Won’t Shut Down

Vidgo, a popular live TV streaming service known for offering channels such as ESPN and FS1, has been facing an extended outage for almost a week. Concerns about whether the service will shut down have been circulating among its subscribers. According to an official statement from Vidgo, the outage is a result of a vendor dispute. The vendor reportedly changed the terms of the contract in the middle of the agreement, leading to the interruption of services.

However, in a recent update, a Vidgo representative has reassured customers that the service has no plans to shut down. The company is actively working to resolve the issue with the vendor and hopes to restore the service soon. As a gesture of goodwill, Vidgo has announced that it will be offering a two-week credit to all subscribers and a $10 discount on the monthly subscription fee for the next six months.

Vidgo has become more widely accessible, now available on various platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, as well as Android and iOS mobile devices. In addition to its live TV offering, Vidgo has expanded its content library, providing over 15,000 movies and TV shows free of charge to subscribers. The service also boasts an extensive collection of over 40,000 on-demand titles, making it one of the largest on-demand streaming services that also offers live channels.

For $69.99 per month, subscribers can enjoy access to over 110+ live channels, on-demand content, and the ability to record events using the DVR feature. Existing subscribers will receive a $10 monthly discount for the next six months, reducing the cost of the service to $59.99.

As Vidgo works towards resolving the current outage, they have promised to keep customers updated on the progress and notify them as soon as the service is back online.

Sources:

– Cord Cutters News (source article)