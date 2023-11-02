WhatsApp Developing New Feature to Enhance Video Viewing Experience

WhatsApp is set to revolutionize the way users interact with videos on its platform with the introduction of a new “double-tap” feature. This feature, reported feature tracker WABetaInfo, will allow users to easily forward and rewind videos with a simple tap on the screen. Similar to the YouTube video player, this scrub-like control will make navigating within videos a breeze.

Currently, the feature is being tested a select group of beta testers. However, in the coming weeks and months, it is expected to be rolled out to a wider user base. To use the feature, users will need to update their WhatsApp app to the latest beta version for Android from the Google Play Store.

Unlike the current video player on WhatsApp, which is built into the app itself, the new feature will provide a more seamless and intuitive video viewing experience. Users will no longer have to struggle to find their desired part of a video, as they can easily skip to a specific section double-tapping the screen. This improvement in video navigation will save users valuable time and enhance their overall satisfaction with the app.

With WhatsApp’s new controls, moving forward and backward within a video will become effortless and time-saving. Every second counts, and this feature aims to empower users allowing them to quickly and accurately access the content they are interested in.

What are your thoughts on this upcoming feature?