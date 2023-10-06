Controversy Erupts at Hazelbrook Middle School After Viral Videos of Student Violence

Summary: Hazelbrook Middle School in the Tigard-Tualatin School District has been embroiled in controversy and threats since videos of a student attacking others went viral online. The incidents have sparked a larger culture war unrelated to the initial events.

Middle school is a challenging time for students, marked transitions and increased pressures. In addition to typical challenges, today’s middle schoolers are dealing with the aftermath of the pandemic, heightened mental health needs, and the impact of social media and cell phone use, including the issue of bullying. For some students, this may be their first encounter with bigotry.

The videos, which featured the same student confronting different individuals at school, gained viral attention. In one instance, the student forcefully grabbed a classmate, threw her to the ground, and repeatedly hit her while using profanity. The victim, visibly distressed, expressed difficulty breathing.

Although confirming specific details has proven difficult due to the involvement of minors, the incidents reportedly took place at Hazelbrook Middle School in Tualatin, as suggested the shared videos. The school district stated that the attacks were part of a social media challenge involving the filming and sharing of fights and threats.

The district initiated a criminal investigation, resulting in the arrest of the student responsible for the attacks. However, the videos sparked controversy when conservative activists, without confirmed information, claimed that the attacker was transgender based on their appearance and clothing. This unfounded presumption led to intensified discourse and misinformation surrounding the student’s perceived identity.

The videos gained traction when shared Riley Gaines, a former collegiate swimmer who opposes the inclusion of transgender athletes in sports. The viral videos prompted threats against the school and its administrators. The district condemned the spread of false information and the focus on sexual identity in relation to the incident.

