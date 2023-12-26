Ukraine Destroys Russian Naval Ship in Daring Operation

In a daring operation that took place in Feodosia, Ukraine has reportedly destroyed the Russian Novocherkassk landing ship, marking a significant blow to the Russian fleet. The incident occurred in the early hours of the day, around 3 AM local time, when explosions rocked the Feodosia area. It is believed that a ship carrying Iranian ammunition was targeted, resulting in a massive portside fire.

The ill-fated vessel that fell victim to this maritime disaster was the Novocherkassk, a ship with a long history and a displacement of 2,800 tons. This is not the first time the Novocherkassk has come under attack, as it sustained damage during an assault while docked in the port of Berdyansk in southern Ukraine in March 2022.

Footage of the enormous explosion, believed to be the result of the Novocherkassk’s destruction, has been circulating on social media. The videos show a massive mushroom cloud lighting up the Feodosia night sky. Despite the destruction caused the attack, Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk expressed satisfaction with the success of the operation and credited the Air Force pilots and everyone involved.

The consequences of the explosion were not limited to the port area. Traffic on the Crimean bridge was disrupted, and the ongoing fire prompted the evacuation of nearby homes. The attack has dealt a significant blow to the Russian fleet, reducing its presence in the region.

While the specifics of the attack and the motives behind it have yet to be confirmed, this incident highlights the escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia. It serves as a reminder of the ongoing conflict and the strategic importance of the Black Sea region.