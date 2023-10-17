Videos of Alleged Hamas Violence Circulated on School’s Social Media Platform

Police have reported that videos depicting alleged violence Hamas in its war with Israel were circulated on a school’s social media platform a former student. In addition to the graphic violence, the student also allegedly shared porn videos, according to authorities.

The incident took place at a private school in Ramgarh, with the videos being deleted from the social media group of the school’s eighth-grade class. The group had been created the teachers to stay in touch with the students. In response to the incident, the group settings were changed and students were restricted from posting any material. The student who had posted the videos was subsequently removed from the school group.

Following the circulation of the videos, several parents rushed to the school after their children saw them on their smartphones. These parents demanded the arrest of the former student responsible for sharing the videos. However, neither the school management nor the parents filed any official complaints with the police regarding the incident.

The school principal confirmed that the former student had indeed shared videos of Hamas militants slitting throats of people in war-torn Gaza. The Ramgarh deputy commissioner, Chandan Kumar, stated that the administration would investigate the issue and take action against those found guilty.

