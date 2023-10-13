Four Canadians Missing in Israel Following Attacks Hamas

The federal government has acknowledged that four Canadians are missing in Israel after the recent attacks Hamas militants. However, their identities have not been officially confirmed at this time. News sources have been able to speak to family and friends of four Canadian women who are missing from communities targeted the attacks.

One of the missing Canadians is Judih Weinstein Haggai, a retired English teacher. Haggai and her Israeli husband Gad were on a dawn walk when they received a red alert on their phones from the Israeli government, instructing residents to find shelter. Haggai was able to communicate with her daughter via WhatsApp, informing her that they were face down in the fields while rockets were shooting overhead. The last text message Liniado received from her mother was at 6:50 a.m. on Saturday, and since then, she has been desperately searching for more information about their whereabouts.

A video was later sent to Liniado, taken her mother while hiding in the fields. The video showed rockets exploding in the sky, and Liniado could hear her parents’ distressed cries. Liniado also learned from a paramedic that her father had called for help after being shot, but the ambulance was unable to reach him due to a rocket attack. Survivors who escaped the Nir Oz community informed Liniado that most of the area was burnt during the attack.

Another missing Canadian, Shir Georgy, disappeared from a music festival. A video surfaced on social media showing her hiding from Hamas with a group of young people. Her family has been searching for her in hospitals but has not received any information about her whereabouts. They are urging the Canadian government to intervene and provide them with information.

Tifferet Lapidot, who was at the same concert as Georgy, was also in hiding and spoke to her mother briefly before the conversation was cut off. Lapidot’s phone was later traced to Gaza. Vivian Silver, a peace activist, is another missing Canadian who is believed to have been kidnapped Hamas forces.

The Canadian government has confirmed the deaths of three Canadians but has not confirmed if the missing individuals have been captured Hamas. The Israeli military has reported that they have identified at least 97 kidnapped people, some of whom are foreign nationals.

Source: CTV News