Cincinnati Weather: A Mix of Storms and Sunshine

A pop-up storm stirred up a frenzy of weather conditions in the Cincinnati area on Tuesday. Hail, thunder, and lightning were reported as the storm moved through Greater Cincinnati and northern Kentucky.

Unfortunately, the damp and dreary weather pattern is set to continue for the rest of the day, with the potential for lightning in certain areas. It would be wise to carry an umbrella for the evening, as there may be occasional light showers. The breezy conditions will make it feel like temperatures are in the 30s at times.

As night falls, there may be a flurry or lingering sprinkle, accompanied overcast skies and temperatures dropping to around freezing. However, the weather is expected to dry out from Wednesday through Friday, providing some relief.

During this dry spell, expect cloudy skies and temperatures stuck in the lower 40s on Wednesday. But don’t worry, Thursday and Friday will bring sunshine and slightly warmer weather, with highs in the 50s. It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy the outdoors before another storm center takes aim at Cincinnati.

Unfortunately, the upcoming weekend is looking quite soggy, with rain expected on both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday may see scattered rain showers, potentially accompanied thunder. On Sunday, the rain showers will be more steady.

Furthermore, cold air will wrap in on the backside of this storm early next week. This means that any lingering moisture could potentially turn into a wintry mix or wet snow on Monday. Stay updated as we track this evolving weather situation.