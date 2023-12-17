Tulsa Weather Forecast: Clear Skies and Chilly Temperatures Expected Tonight

Summary: The weather in Tulsa, OK is expected to be clear with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s tonight.

Tulsa residents can expect clear skies and chilly temperatures as the evening progresses. According to weather reports, the temperature is expected to drop overnight, settling in the upper 20s tomorrow morning.

While the skies will remain clear, the drop in temperature calls for some extra layers or a warm blanket if you plan to be outside. It’s essential to take precautions to stay warm and to dress appropriately to avoid any discomfort or health issues caused the cold weather.

As we approach winter, it’s important to note that the weather conditions can quickly change. It’s advisable to stay updated with the latest forecasts and be prepared for any unexpected temperature drops or adverse weather conditions that may occur.

In conclusion, Tulsa residents should brace themselves for a chilly night with clear skies. Layer up and stay warm to ensure a comfortable evening.