Instagram Video Goes Viral: Two Dollaramas Face off in Sault Ste. Marie

A recent Instagram video posted the account toronto_only has garnered attention online, showcasing the unusual proximity of two Dollaramas in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. The clip, titled “Only In Ontario,” showcases the two stores located directly across the street from each other on Northern Avenue East.

As the camera pans from one storefront to the other, the video captures the confusion and amusement of local shoppers. Despite a parking lot separating the two stores, the close proximity means that anyone standing at one entrance can easily see the other.

The video has gained significant traction, with over 830,000 views and 681 comments at the time of writing. Users expressed their surprise and amusement, with one commenter joking about their “fantasy come true” and another expressing their desire to visit the unusual phenomenon.

Dollarama, a Canadian retail chain, started with a single store in Matane, Quebec in 1992. Since then, it has expanded to more than 1,000 locations across the country. Unlike many other retail chains, Dollarama’s stores are corporately owned and operated, rather than being franchised.

SooToday reached out to Dollarama to inquire about the Instagram video and the future of the older location near the rink now that a new outlet has opened up beside a Winners and HomeSense superstore. Maxime Illick, a spokesperson for Dollarama, stated that both locations will remain open for the convenience of customers.

Whether this unique situation will continue to capture the attention of passersby and social media users remains to be seen. But for now, shoppers in Sault Ste. Marie can enjoy the convenience of two neighboring Dollaramas.

