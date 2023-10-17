Twitch Introduces Stories Feature for Streamers

Twitch, the popular live-streaming gaming platform, has announced the addition of the Stories feature to its mobile app, according to Pocket-lint. Stories, originally popularized Snapchat and subsequently adopted platforms like Instagram and Facebook, allow users to share temporary updates in the form of images, text, and live-stream clips.

With Stories on Twitch, streamers now have the ability to provide quick updates and engage with their followers directly on the platform, eliminating the need to switch to other social media platforms. These stories will be visible for 48 hours before disappearing.

Initially, this feature will only be available to established creators who are Twitch partners or affiliates and have streamed in the previous 30 days. Streamers with over 30 subscribers will also have the option to create subscriber-only stories.

At launch, the creators will be able to add text and emojis to their images and clips in Stories. However, Twitch plans to expand the feature in the future to include video uploads, clip editing, user tagging, and even polls. This will provide streamers with more creative options to share engaging content with their audience.

This introduction of Stories to Twitch highlights the platform’s commitment to enhancing the social media experience for its users. By incorporating popular features from other platforms, Twitch aims to further solidify its position as the go-to platform for live-streaming gaming and community interaction.

Definitions:

– Stories: Temporary updates consisting of images, text, and live-stream clips that disappear after a certain period of time.

– Streamers: Content creators who live-stream their gameplay or other activities on platforms like Twitch.

– Twitch partners and affiliates: Established creators on the Twitch platform who have certain requirements and privileges.

– Subscribers: Users who have paid to support and follow a specific streamer on Twitch.

