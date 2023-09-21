Disturbing Video of Animal Abuse Circulates in Bismarck-Mandan Community

A shocking video depicting animal abuse has surfaced on social media platforms in the Bismarck-Mandan community. The video, shared with local animal rescue organization Furry Friends Rocking Rescue, shows individuals beheading a cat with a shovel. Additionally, a burnt bird can be seen on the ground in the video.

Julie Schirado, a representative of Furry Friends Rocking Rescue, received the video from a concerned parent whose child came across it online. Disturbed its content, Schirado expressed her horror, particularly because this incident marks the third instance of animal abuse reported within a month. She emphasized that previous cases also involved distressing treatment of cats and kittens.

In the past month, two other cases of abuse have been brought to Schirado’s attention. One case, which occurred in Mandan or north Mandan, involved 12 kittens asphyxiated in a backpack. Furry Friends Rocking Rescue was able to save three of them.

Authorities are taking this latest incident seriously, with the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department launching an investigation. While the department acknowledges that animal abuse calls constitute a small portion of the calls they receive annually, they are committed to addressing these cases appropriately.

Animal abuse in North Dakota is classified as a class A misdemeanor, punishable up to one year in prison and a fine of $3,000. Animal cruelty, a more serious offense, is considered a class C felony and carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison along with a $10,000 fine.

It is crucial to report any instances of animal abuse or cruelty to local authorities or animal welfare organizations to ensure the safety and well-being of animals in the community.

(Source: KFYR News)