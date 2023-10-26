A Glimpse into Montreal’s Metro Tunnels: An Unexpected Adventure

Last Tuesday, commuters in Montreal were given a rare opportunity to walk through the tunnels of the city’s Metro system. A power failure during the afternoon rush hour disrupted the operation of the orange line, forcing passengers to find an alternative way to reach their destinations. A captivating video that surfaced on TikTok showcased these (un)lucky passengers walking in single file through the dark subway tunnel while the trains came to a halt.

To ensure the safety and assistance of stranded passengers, officials from the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) were present at the scene, guiding them onto the platform. This unexpected adventure sparked both awe and excitement among those who experienced it firsthand.

The STM promptly addressed the power outage through its social media channels, informing the public about the disruption around 4:30 p.m. Thankfully, service was fully restored 6:15 p.m., allowing the subway operations to resume as normal. According to the STM, the evacuation process in the tunnel between Place Saint-Henri and Vendôme stations was carried out calmly and in compliance with established safety protocols.

While most passengers found the experience thrilling, one individual, who shared the video on TikTok, expressed her desire for more inclusivity. Noting the lack of English announcements during the evacuation, she emphasized the importance of vital information being communicated in both French and English.

