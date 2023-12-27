Social Media Platform Faces Backlash for Delay in Removing Disturbing Video

In a shocking incident that unfolded in Dublin, a video capturing the fatal attack of Tristan Sherry has gone viral on social media. The short footage, which shows the last moments of Sherry being beaten and stabbed to death in a restaurant, was shared extensively on a social media platform known as X. Despite multiple requests from law enforcement authorities to remove the distressing video, it remained available on the platform for two days before being taken down.

The video, which received hundreds of thousands of views, has sparked outrage among both the public and officials. Gardaí, the local police force, were particularly concerned about the video’s graphic content and its potential impact on the families involved. They made numerous appeals to the platform to remove the footage without success until Wednesday afternoon.

X, formerly known as Twitter, faced criticism for its sluggish response in handling the situation. While other social media platforms acted swiftly to remove the video, X was slow to take action. This incident has further heightened concerns regarding the platform’s ability to address hateful content and misinformation, which has been a recurring issue in recent months.

Government officials, including Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, expressed frustration with X over its failure to comply with requests to remove objectionable posts during previous violent incidents. Varadkar went as far as branding the platform a “sewer” due to its perceived failure to uphold its own community standards.

In addition to the delayed removal of the video, an appeal on GoFundMe, allegedly from a family member of Sherry, was also taken down. The appeal had managed to raise funds for the victim’s funeral before its removal, which was attributed to the organizer GoFundMe.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are urging witnesses to come forward and assisting in the search for a suspected accomplice who fled the scene. The incident is believed to be linked to an ongoing feud between criminal factions in the Corduff and Finglas areas.

As social media companies face increasing scrutiny over their content policies, incidents like these highlight the need for platforms to act swiftly in removing distressing and violent material. The profound impact of viral videos underscores the responsibility these platforms hold in protecting their users and promoting a safe online environment.