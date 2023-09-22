Should Online Apps Be Regulated Under a Licensing Framework?

In July of this year, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released a consultation paper that discussed the need to regulate online communication services. One of the key questions raised in the paper was whether messaging and calling apps should be subject to a licensing or regulatory framework. TRAI believes that this could promote competition and benefit consumers and service innovation.

The consultation paper also posed several licensing-related questions, such as what kind of framework would be appropriate for different classes of messaging and calling apps, and whether there should be a collaborative framework between these app providers and licensed telecom service providers (TSPs). The potential challenges of such a collaboration were also considered.

In response to the paper, telecom companies like Vodafone and Airtel have expressed their support for implementing a licensing regime for online apps. They argue that these apps offer services similar to traditional telecom companies and should be subject to similar regulations.

However, the implications of bringing online apps under a licensing framework are a matter of debate. In a video MediaNama Editor Nikhil Pahwa, he addresses these arguments and other critical questions surrounding the proposal.

It is essential to explore the arguments presented both sides to determine the fairness and effectiveness of regulating online apps. This ongoing discussion will shape the future regulatory landscape for online communication services in India.

Sources: TRAI Consultation Paper, MediaNama Editorial