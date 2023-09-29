Pakistan Cricket Board President Faces Backlash for Controversial Comments

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) President Zaka Ashraf has found himself in hot water after making controversial remarks during a press conference. His comments, referring to India as an “enemy country,” have been heavily criticized Pakistani fans on social media.

The question posed to Ashraf was about the new contracts recently offered to the Pakistan cricket team. The players, including captain Babar Azam, signed these contracts, which reportedly offer higher pay than previous agreements, just before heading to India for the World Cup.

In a viral video, Ashraf can be heard saying, “We gave these contracts to our players with love and affection. Never in the history of Pakistan has such a large sum of money been given to players. My goal was to boost their morale as they go to compete in countries like the enemy country (‘Dushman Mulk’).”

The backlash against Ashraf stems from his use of the term “Dushman Mulk” to describe India, which is seen as inflammatory and offensive to many. As the head of the PCB, his comments have been deemed unacceptable, and some believe they do not represent the sentiment of the entire nation.

Fans on social media expressed their disappointment, especially as the Pakistani cricket team had received a warm welcome from Indian fans upon their arrival in India. The team’s positive reception in Hyderabad contrasted sharply with the controversial remarks made their cricket board president.

Pakistan’s World Cup campaign kicks off on October 6 with a match against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Guwahati. However, the most highly anticipated match of the group stages will be against arch-rivals India on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

