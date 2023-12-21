Authorities Investigate Money-Doubling Scam in Jammu and Kashmir

Summary: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have launched investigations into a money-doubling scam that has left the local population in a state of frenzy. The company at the center of the controversy, Curative Surveys, operated under unauthorized activities and has allegedly scammed a staggering Rs 59 Crores. Authorities, including the Registrar of Companies, Haamid Bukhari, are collaborating with the Crime Branch to understand the modus operandi of the scam.

In a recent interview, Registrar of Companies, Haamid Bukhari, stressed the unauthorized nature of Curative Surveys’ activities. The company had been renting machinery and equipment without operators, as well as personal and household goods, despite being registered as a completely different entity and for different purposes. Bukhari also mentioned that the company’s directors were from Tamil Nadu and that the registered office was located in Jammu.

The revelation of the money-doubling scam came to light through a video released on a Facebook page called ‘Nafxx Tech.’ The video exposed the fraudulent operations of Curative Surveys, prompting investor protests. The company promised investors a monthly return of Rs 3000 if they invested Rs 4999, which attracted significant investments totaling several lakhs. However, it is alleged that the company disappeared soon after the video’s release, leaving investors empty-handed.

As investigations unfold, authorities aim to understand the full extent of the scam and bring those responsible to justice. The collaboration between the Registrar of Companies and the Crime Branch indicates the seriousness with which the authorities are approaching this case. The local population remains shocked the scale of the scam, which has not only caused financial losses but also eroded public trust.