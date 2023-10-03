The Rise of Cord Cutters: Canadian TV Streamers Shifting Away from Cable

A recent study Roku has revealed that a growing number of Canadian TV streamers, also known as “cord cutters,” are planning to cancel or downgrade their cable or satellite packages in the next 12 months. This trend is driven rising inflation and the increasing cost of living, which are major concerns among TV streamers. Currently, TV streaming is the most popular source of TV for Canadian internet users, with 75 percent of users engaging in TV streaming.

In the past year alone, there has been exponential growth in the number of ad-supported TV streamers, with 59 percent of users watching ad-supported programming compared to 42 percent in the previous year. Furthermore, an additional 63 percent plan to watch ad-supported TV streaming in the coming year. Ad-supported TV offers the benefits of a lighter ad load compared to broadcast TV and is a cost-effective option for viewers.

TV streamers are significantly more responsive to ads on streaming platforms than non-streamers, with 70 percent responding positively to ads. They also take measurable actions after viewing an ad, such as visiting a brand’s website or online store, searching online for more information about the product or brand, and placing items in an online shopping basket to buy later.

When it comes to TV advertising preferences, there are some notable polarities among Canadians. While 50 percent prefer personalized ads, the other 50 percent prefer impersonal ads. In terms of ad relevance, 54 percent of TV streamers prefer unrelated ads, while 46 percent prefer ads that are related to the show or movie they are watching. Additionally, 51 percent prefer a single ad that takes up the whole ad break, while 49 percent prefer multiple short ads.

The study also revealed the emergence of the “FlexiVOD” era, where TV streamers make changes to their streaming services based on their preferences. This trend is influenced the fact that many TV streamers feel they have less disposable income than before. On average, TV streamers in Canada watch just under 22 hours of TV content per week, with dramas being the most popular genre followed comedy, live news, and general family entertainment.

Overall, the study highlights the changing landscape of TV consumption in Canada, with more viewers shifting towards streaming services and seeking out ad-supported content. Advertisers and publishers have the opportunity to reach a larger audience through ad-supported TV streaming and leverage the engagement and responsiveness of TV streamers to drive results.

Sources:

– Roku: Video on Demand (VOD) Evolution study