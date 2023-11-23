New Video Surfaces in Controversy Surrounding Nigerian Singer Oladips’ Death

In a surprising turn of events, a video has emerged on the Instagram page of Nigerian singer Oladips, contradicting earlier reports of his death. The obituary post that had been published on the page has mysteriously vanished, causing confusion among fans and followers.

The deleted post, which announced Oladips’ passing on Thursday, left many in shock and mourning. However, the recent video posted on the same Instagram page shows the artist in high spirits, passionately vibing to a song from his new album titled “Superhero Adugbo.” This unexpected development has sparked controversy and raised questions about the accuracy of the initial reports.

News of Oladips’ alleged demise spread rapidly on November 11, with various social media platforms abuzz with condolences and tributes. Reports suggested that the singer had been grappling with a long-term health issue, fueling speculation about his deteriorating condition. However, conflicting information has surfaced, claiming that Oladips is still alive and well.

As the controversy continues to unfold, fans and the general public are left in a state of confusion and disbelief. The conflicting reports have led to a flood of inquiries, seeking clarification regarding the true status of the talented Nigerian artist.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Is Oladips really dead?

A: The obituary post on Oladips’ Instagram page has been deleted, and a new video has emerged, casting doubt on the initial reports of his death.

Q: What is the cause of Oladips’ alleged death?

A: It was initially reported that Oladips had been battling a health issue for months, but conflicting reports have since surfaced that challenge this claim.

Q: Why was the obituary post deleted?

A: The reasons behind the deletion of the obituary post remain unknown, further contributing to the confusion and controversy surrounding Oladips’ status.