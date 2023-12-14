Nigerian Mother Faces Backlash for Filming Herself on Social Media During Daughter’s Labor

In a shocking incident, a Nigerian mother has come under fire for filming herself on Snapchat while her daughter was in labor. The video, which was shared on TikTok what appears to be the woman’s child, has sparked outrage among social media users.

The footage shows the mother comfortably sitting on a hospital bed, holding her phone and making various facial and hand gestures. Instead of being fully present and supporting her daughter during this crucial moment, she seemed more interested in entertaining her Snapchat followers.

Commenting on the video, social media users expressed their disapproval. One user, Mummy j, shared her own experience, saying, “My mom told me that she wanted to spend one more night with her husband before coming to see me. I almost cried. These young mothers, I tell you.”

Another user, Apex allure, shared how her own mother rushed into the delivery room, praying and refusing to leave. The stark contrast in behavior highlighted the questionable choice of the Nigerian mother to prioritize social media over her daughter’s well-being.

While some users argued that the mother may have considered her actions normal, others questioned her priorities. Babygirl commented, “Your mom be like ‘I have given birth to you, now it’s your turn.’ Congratulations!” indicating the expectation of familial support and focus during childbirth.

The incident has stirred a heated debate about the impact of social media on human connection and the importance of being present in significant life moments. Many empathized with the daughter, expressing concern for her and the baby’s well-being.

This incident serves as a reminder of the need to stay present and prioritize meaningful interactions in real life, rather than seeking validation and engagement solely through social media platforms. Our loved ones deserve our undivided attention, especially during moments as significant as childbirth.