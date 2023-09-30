Teenager Arrested in Connection with the Death of Lorna Woodnutt

Police in Tullamore believe that Lorna Woodnutt, a native of the area, died as a result of multiple blows from a hammer. The 16-year-old suspected of killing her allegedly shared a video of himself standing over her body to everyone on his Snapchat friend list. A teenager who received the video immediately alerted one of his parents, who then went to check on Lorna. Upon entering the house, the parent discovered Lorna’s lifeless body, while the suspect was found in the back garden and made no attempt to flee.

Sources indicate that the suspect had known vulnerabilities and additional needs and was known to healthcare and education professionals prior to the incident. After being taken into custody, the teenager had to be medically assessed before specialist officers trained in interviewing children could speak with him.

Lorna Woodnutt had been living in the property where she was found dead for just over three years, after marrying a well-respected local man. Friends and neighbors described Lorna as a friendly, outgoing, and vivacious woman who was popular with everyone in the community.

Gardai immediately worked to have the video removed from social media platforms after being made aware of its existence. However, it proved difficult to remove the content from messaging services, so the video remains in circulation. Authorities urge people not to share or forward the video and to delete it if received.

The investigation into Lorna Woodnutt’s death is ongoing, and a male child has been arrested and detained under the Criminal Justice Act. The police are not currently seeking any other individuals in connection with the incident. The scene of the crime is being preserved for further forensic and technical examination, and the Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been informed.

