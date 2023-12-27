Disturbing Video of Fatal Shooting Circulating Online Following Dublin Incident

Summary: A shocking video capturing the moment of a fatal shooting in a Blanchardstown restaurant in Dublin has surfaced on social media platform X. The graphic content shows Tristian Sherry, a 25-year-old, lying on the ground covered in blood just before his death. Sherry had opened fire on a notorious West Dublin criminal gang on Christmas Eve. Authorities are now urging the public not to share the distressing footage, which has already been viewed over three hundred thousand times. Gardaí are expected to contact the platform to request the removal of the video.

A harrowing video depicting a fatal shooting that occurred in a Blanchardstown restaurant in Dublin during the Christmas period has emerged on social media platform X. The distressing footage shows Tristian Sherry, a 25-year-old assailant, lying lifelessly on the ground, covered in blood, shortly before his untimely demise.

Sherry’s targeted victims were found to be members of a notorious criminal gang based in West Dublin. The incident transpired on Christmas Eve, causing panic and chaos in the restaurant as gunfire erupted unexpectedly.

Authorities are firmly advising the public against sharing the graphic video and speculating that it was likely filmed the very perpetrators involved in the crime. The video has already amassed an astonishing number of views, surpassing three hundred thousand.

In response to the disturbing footage circulating online, the Gardaí are taking action to prevent its further dissemination. They are currently in the process of contacting social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to request the video’s removal.

This alarming incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers of graphic content shared on online platforms. Authorities and social media companies continue to grapple with finding effective measures to address the dissemination of such distressing material.