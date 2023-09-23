Elizabeth Antony’s Video Goes Viral: Congress in a Bind

A video featuring Elizabeth Antony, wife of veteran Congress leader A K Antony, has gone viral on social media, causing a predicament for the Congress party in Kerala. In the video, released on a Christian meditation centre’s YouTube channel, Elizabeth can be seen justifying her elder son’s recent entry into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She emotionally admits that she was aware of the invitation her son, Anil Antony, received from the saffron party beforehand. Elizabeth claims that intercessory prayers played a pivotal role in her son’s political shift and also helped resolve family issues that emerged due to his unexpected decision.

Elizabeth reveals that although both her sons had ambitions to enter politics, the Congress party’s resolution against dynasty politics at a recent Chintan Shivir was a setback. She shares that she fervently prayed for her son’s future and subsequently received a call from Anil, informing her of the Prime Minister’s Office’s invitation to join the BJP. Initially harboring contempt for the BJP, Elizabeth’s perception changed through prayers. She did not disclose Anil’s decision to anyone in the family.

However, Elizabeth discloses that A K Antony was taken aback when he discovered Anil’s BJP membership through television channels four days later. Eventually, Antony accepted his son’s choice, assuring him that he is welcome home at any time as long as politics is not discussed.

Elizabeth also mentions that her prayers contributed to Antony becoming a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). The video gained traction on various news channels and spread rapidly on social media platforms. As of now, there has been no response from the Congress leadership, A K Antony, or Anil Antony regarding the matter.

Anil Antony, the son of former Defence Minister A K Antony, joined the BJP in April. He criticized a section of the Congress leadership for prioritizing the interests of a single family instead of working for the country. Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan welcomed Anil into the BJP, as the ruling party aims to strengthen its presence in Kerala. A K Antony, a trusted aide of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, expressed his disappointment and considered his son’s actions as “wrong” and “painful.”

Definitions:

– Congress party: A major political party in India that advocates for secularism, equitable economic growth, and social justice.

– Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): A right-wing political party in India that promotes Hindu nationalism and conservative ideologies.

– intercessory prayers: Prayers offered on behalf of others to seek divine intervention or assistance.

– Image source: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

