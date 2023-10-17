A Fight Between Soldiers at Fort Gordon Goes Viral on TikTok

A video depicting a fight between soldiers at Fort Gordon has recently resurfaced on social media and is gaining significant attention. The video, originally posted in March 2020, has already garnered over 10 million views and 1.4 million likes on TikTok.

The footage captures a soldier running and kicking another before a chaotic brawl ensues, involving multiple individuals. It is unclear why the video is once again circulating on social media platforms, as Fort Gordon officials admit to being unsure of the reason behind its resurgence.

The incident depicted in the video involved trainees at Fort Gordon during late March 2020. These trainees were part of the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence, and the center is currently investigating the situation. The exact details related to the fight and the events leading up to it remain unclear at this time.

While the video has gained immense popularity on social media, it is important to approach its content responsibly. Instances of violence, especially within a military context, can have serious consequences for those involved, both legally and within the military justice system.

Overall, the viral nature of this video serves as a reminder of the power of social media to resurrect past events and the responsibility each user holds in sharing and engaging with such content online.

Definitions:

– Fort Gordon: A U.S. Army installation located near Augusta, Georgia, that serves as a training center for multiple military disciplines.

– TikTok: A social media platform where users can create and share short videos.

Sources:

– The original video on TikTok

– Fort Gordon officials

– U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence