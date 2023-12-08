Man Arrested for Stealing MARTA Bus in DeKalb County

Summary:

A 28-year-old man named Jamaurie Lee has been taken into custody after allegedly hijacking a MARTA bus in DeKalb County. The incident occurred at the intersection of Lawrenceville Highway and Steel Drive on Sunday evening. Lee threatened the bus driver and then proceeded to drive the bus himself, as captured in a video obtained from MARTA. The driver promptly exited the bus and called for assistance, leading the suspect to drive off to Stone Mountain Park. After a failed attempt to turn around at the park’s main gate, Lee collided with the entrance gate. He calmly left the bus, put on his jacket, and walked away. Authorities later apprehended Lee, while one passenger stayed on board the bus during the ordeal.

Title:

Unprecedented Theft: Man Makes Off with MARTA Bus in DeKalb County

In a shocking turn of events, a 28-year-old man has been arrested for seizing control of a MARTA bus in DeKalb County. In an audacious act, the suspect, identified as Jamaurie Lee, forcefully boarded the bus and proceeded to intimidate the bus driver. Startling footage captured from within the vehicle revealed Lee assuming the role of the driver, exacerbating an already perilous situation.

Realizing the gravity of the threat, the driver promptly exited the bus, seeking assistance from authorities. However, Lee callously drove away, steering the stolen bus towards Stone Mountain Park. The surreal escapade took yet another unexpected turn as Lee, attempting to maneuver at the park’s main gate, narrowly avoided a collision with a vehicle before ultimately crashing into the entrance gate itself.

With disconcerting calmness, Lee vacated the driver’s seat, donning his jacket as if nothing out of the ordinary had occurred. Unbeknownst to the perpetrator, one brave passenger chose to remain on board throughout the entire ordeal, their presence serving as a silent eyewitness to this bizarre sequence of events.

Law enforcement agencies wasted no time in apprehending Lee, ensuring that this menace to public safety was brought to justice. Meanwhile, authorities are diligently working to locate and ensure the safety of the passenger who was left outside a local Waffle House the suspect.

This audacious act has served as a reminder of the importance of adherence to safety protocols for public transportation operators. The swift response of the MARTA bus driver demonstrates the effectiveness of their training in handling such unnerving situations. As investigations continue, additional charges may be filed against the perpetrator, pledging to hold them accountable for their reckless actions.